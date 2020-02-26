Arizona looks to sweep USC

Arizona (19-8, 9-5) vs. Southern California (19-9, 8-7) Galen Center, Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern California…

Arizona (19-8, 9-5) vs. Southern California (19-9, 8-7)

Galen Center, Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern California seeks revenge on Arizona after dropping the first matchup in Tucson. The teams last played each other on Feb. 6, when Southern California made only 18 free throws on 24 attempts while the Wildcats went 28 for 40 en route to an 85-80 victory.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Southern California has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Arizona has depended on freshmen. Seniors . On the other bench, freshmen .OFFENSE FROM ONYEKA: Across 28 appearances this year, Southern California’s Onyeka Okongwu has shot 62.2 percent.

STREAK STATS: Arizona has won its last four road games, scoring 69.5 points, while allowing 58.3 per game.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Trojans. Southern California has an assist on 31 of 82 field goals (37.8 percent) across its previous three matchups while Arizona has assists on 41 of 74 field goals (55.4 percent) during its past three games.

BALL SECURITY: The diligent Arizona offense has turned the ball over on 16.2 percent of its possessions, the 24th-best mark in Division I. 20.4 percent of all Southern California possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Trojans are ranked 267th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.