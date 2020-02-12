Arizona looks to extend streak vs Cal

Arizona (16-7, 6-4) vs. Cal (10-13, 4-6) Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arizona looks for…

Arizona (16-7, 6-4) vs. Cal (10-13, 4-6)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Cal. Arizona has won by an average of 13 points in its last seven wins over the Golden Bears. Cal’s last win in the series came on Jan. 23, 2016, a 74-73 win.

FAB FRESHMEN: Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 63 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Golden Bears have allowed just 65.5 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 69.8 per game they allowed in non-conference play.MIGHTY MATT: Matt Bradley has connected on 36.4 percent of the 121 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 27 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Wildcats have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Golden Bears. Cal has 25 assists on 67 field goals (37.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Arizona has assists on 34 of 68 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arizona offense has recorded a turnover on only 16 percent of its possessions, which is the 17th-lowest rate in the nation. The Cal defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18 percent of all possessions (ranked 263rd among Division I teams).

