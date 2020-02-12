App State seeks revenge on Ga. State

Appalachian State (14-11, 8-6) vs. Georgia State (16-9, 9-5) GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian…

Appalachian State (14-11, 8-6) vs. Georgia State (16-9, 9-5)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Appalachian State seeks revenge on Georgia State after dropping the first matchup in Boone. The teams last went at it on Jan. 2, when the Panthers outshot Appalachian State 44.3 percent to 36.2 percent and had six fewer turnovers on the way to a 69-60 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Justin Forrest is averaging 18.4 points to lead the charge for the Mountaineers. Isaac Johnson is also a big contributor, accounting for 10.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Panthers have been led by Kane Williams, who is averaging 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Forrest has connected on 32.5 percent of the 169 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 12 of 29 over the last five games. He’s also converted 73.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Georgia State is a perfect 11-0 when it holds an opponent to 73 points or fewer. The Panthers are 5-9 when opponents score more than 73 points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mountaineers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Panthers. Georgia State has 41 assists on 82 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three matchups while Appalachian State has assists on 41 of 76 field goals (53.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia State offense is ranked 22nd in the nation by scoring 78.9 points per game this season. Appalachian State has only averaged 68.6 points per game, which ranks 226th.

