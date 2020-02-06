A&M seeks revenge on S. Carolina

Texas A&M (11-10, 5-4) vs. South Carolina (13-9, 5-4) Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas A&M (11-10, 5-4) vs. South Carolina (13-9, 5-4)

Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M seeks revenge on South Carolina after dropping the first matchup in College Station. The teams last met on Jan. 18, when the Gamecocks outshot Texas A&M 48.3 percent to 40.9 percent and made 13 more 3-pointers en route to the 81-67 victory.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Josh Nebo and Savion Flagg have led the Aggies. Nebo has averaged 11.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks while Flagg has put up 10 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Gamecocks have been anchored by AJ Lawson and Maik Kotsar. Lawson has averaged 13.5 points while Kotsar has put up 10.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.

SEC IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 71.2 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they managed in non-conference play.ACCURATE AJ: Lawson has connected on 33.9 percent of the 118 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 73.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 65: Texas A&M is 0-7 when it allows at least 65 points and 11-3 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

STREAK STATS: South Carolina has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 82.3 points while giving up 65.3.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Texas A&M has held opposing teams to 62.6 points per game, the second-lowest figure among all SEC teams.

