A&M, Bama meet in conference play

Texas A&M (12-12, 6-6) vs. Alabama (14-11, 6-6) Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes…

Texas A&M (12-12, 6-6) vs. Alabama (14-11, 6-6)

Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SEC foes meet as Texas A&M squares off against Alabama. Texas A&M beat Georgia by five in its last outing. Alabama is coming off a big 88-82 win over then-No. 25 LSU in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The do-everything Kira Lewis Jr. has averaged 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and five assists to lead the way for the Crimson Tide. John Petty Jr. is also a key contributor, producing 15.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. The Aggies are led by Josh Nebo, who is averaging 11 points, 6.1 rebounds and two blocks.

SEC IMPROVEMENT: The Aggies have scored 80.8 points per game across 12 conference games, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they put up in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Lewis has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Alabama field goals over the last three games. Lewis has accounted for 25 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Crimson Tide are 0-5 when they score 76 points or fewer and 14-6 when they exceed 76 points. The Aggies are 0-6 when allowing 73 or more points and 12-6 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Alabama is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Crimson Tide are 9-11 when opponents score more than 68 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Alabama offense is rated second nationally by scoring 83.2 points per game this season. Texas A&M has only averaged 61.2 points per game, which ranks 312th.

