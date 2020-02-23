Alcorn State looks to sweep Alabama St.

Alcorn State (12-13, 8-6) vs. Alabama State (8-18, 7-6) Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama…

Alcorn State (12-13, 8-6) vs. Alabama State (8-18, 7-6)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State seeks revenge on Alcorn State after dropping the first matchup in Lorman. The teams last met on Jan. 27, when the Braves shot 38.7 percent from the field en route to a three-point victory.

STEPPING UP: Tobi Ewuosho has averaged 13 points and six rebounds to lead the charge for the Hornets. Complementing Ewuosho is Leon Daniels, who is maintaining an average of 9.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. The Braves are led by Troymain Crosby, who is averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 28.8 percent of the 52 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 84.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

COLD SPELL: Alcorn State has lost its last four road games, scoring 67.8 points, while allowing 82.5 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Braves have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Hornets. Alabama State has an assist on 13 of 44 field goals (29.5 percent) across its past three games while Alcorn State has assists on 39 of 72 field goals (54.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State is rated first among SWAC teams with an average of 75.7 points per game.

