Alcorn State looks for home win vs UAPB

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-21, 2-10) vs. Alcorn State (11-12, 7-5) David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff (3-21, 2-10) vs. Alcorn State (11-12, 7-5)

David L. Whitney Gymnasium, Lorman, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State looks for its fifth straight win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff at David L. Whitney Gymnasium. The last victory for the Golden Lions at Alcorn State was a 54-49 win on Jan. 19, 2015.

SQUAD LEADERS: The Golden Lions are led by juniors Dequan Morris and Markedric Bell. Morris is averaging 8.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while Bell is putting up 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Braves have been led by Troymain Crosby and Maurice Howard. Crosby has averaged 13.6 points and 5.5 rebounds while Howard has put up 13.1 points per game.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Golden Lions have scored 54.6 points per game and allowed 64.1 points per game across 12 conference games. Those figures both represent moves in the right direction from the 47.7 points scored and 72.9 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TROYMAIN: Crosby has connected on 28.3 percent of the 46 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 84.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Arkansas-Pine Bluff is 0-21 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 60.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Alcorn State is a perfect 5-0 when the team blocks at least five opposing shots. The Braves are 6-12 this season when they block fewer than five shots.

DID YOU KNOW: Alcorn State is ranked first among SWAC teams with an average of 77 points per game.

