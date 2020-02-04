Albany looks for home win vs Binghamton

Binghamton (8-13, 2-6) vs. Albany (12-11, 5-3) SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Albany looks…

Binghamton (8-13, 2-6) vs. Albany (12-11, 5-3)

SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Albany looks for its eighth straight win over Binghamton at SEFCU Arena. The last victory for the Bearcats at Albany was a 62-57 win on Jan. 7, 2010.

TEAM LEADERS: Albany’s Ahmad Clark has averaged 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while Cameron Healy has put up 16.4 points and 4.4 rebounds. For the Bearcats, Sam Sessoms has averaged 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists while George Tinsley has put up 11.5 points and 7.8 rebounds.

AMERICA EAST IMPROVEMENT: The Great Danes have scored 72.4 points per game against America East opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.9 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Sessoms has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Binghamton field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Great Danes are 0-7 when they score 64 points or fewer and 12-4 when they exceed 64 points. The Bearcats are 0-13 when they fail to score more than 74 points and 8-0 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Great Danes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bearcats. Albany has 37 assists on 59 field goals (62.7 percent) over its previous three contests while Binghamton has assists on 40 of 75 field goals (53.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Albany has attempted the second-most free throws among all America East teams. The Great Danes have averaged 20.2 free throws per game this season, including 22.8 per game against conference opponents.

