Alabama A&M looks to end streak vs Prairie View

Prairie View (10-11, 6-2) vs. Alabama A&M (5-14, 2-6) Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie…

Prairie View (10-11, 6-2) vs. Alabama A&M (5-14, 2-6)

Elmore Gymnasium, Normal, Alabama; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View looks to extend Alabama A&M’s conference losing streak to six games. Alabama A&M’s last SWAC win came against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 59-49 on Jan. 11. Prairie View came up short in a 52-49 game at Alabama State in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Alabama A&M’s Cameron Alford has averaged 14 points and five rebounds while Garrett Hicks has put up 9.5 points. For the Panthers, Gerard Andrus has averaged 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while Darius Williams has put up 12.7 points.

RAMP IT UP A NOTCH: The Panthers have scored 71.4 points per game and allowed 62.6 points per game against SWAC opponents. Those are both noticeable improvements over the 66.2 points scored and 74.9 points given up per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ALFORD: Alford has connected on 25.4 percent of the 71 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 73.4 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. Alabama A&M has an assist on 33 of 63 field goals (52.4 percent) across its previous three games while Prairie View has assists on 56 of 83 field goals (67.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent Alabama A&M offense has turned the ball over on just 16.5 percent of its possessions, the 28th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 20.7 percent of all Prairie View possessions have resulted in a turnover.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.