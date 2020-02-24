Akron looks to extend streak vs BG

Akron (21-6, 11-3) vs. Bowling Green (20-7, 11-3) Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron…

Akron (21-6, 11-3) vs. Bowling Green (20-7, 11-3)

Stroh Center, Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron looks for its sixth straight conference win against Bowling Green. Akron’s last MAC loss came against the Kent State Golden Flashes 68-67 on Jan. 31. Bowling Green is coming off a 62-61 win over Ohio in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Bowling Green’s Justin Turner has averaged 19 points and 4.9 rebounds while Daeqwon Plowden has put up 12.5 points and 8.2 rebounds. For the Zips, Loren Cristian Jackson has averaged 19.1 points and 4.6 assists while Tyler Cheese has put up 16.1 points and 4.7 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jackson has been directly responsible for 42 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 20 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Akron is a perfect 17-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Zips are 4-6 when opponents score more than 67.

STREAK STATS: Bowling Green has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 70 points while giving up 67.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Bowling Green has turned the ball over on just 14.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the fifth-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Falcons have turned the ball over only 10.6 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.