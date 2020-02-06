Akron looks for home win vs E. Michigan

Eastern Michigan (12-10, 2-7) vs. Akron (16-6, 6-3) James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Eastern Michigan (12-10, 2-7) vs. Akron (16-6, 6-3)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron looks for its fifth straight win over Eastern Michigan at James A. Rhodes Arena. The last victory for the Eagles at Akron was a 62-59 win on Feb. 1, 2010.

SENIOR STUDS: Eastern Michigan’s Boubacar Toure, Ty Groce and Noah Morgan have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 57 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Zips have scored 77.7 points per game across nine conference games. That’s an improvement from the 73.6 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Loren Cristian Jackson has directly created 48 percent of all Akron field goals over the last three games. Jackson has 26 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

COLD SPELL: Eastern Michigan has lost its last six road games, scoring 60 points, while allowing 74.2 per game.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Zips have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Eagles. Akron has 42 assists on 80 field goals (52.5 percent) over its previous three contests while Eastern Michigan has assists on 25 of 68 field goals (36.8 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Eastern Michigan has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.9 percent of all possessions this year, the seventh-highest rate among all Division I teams.

