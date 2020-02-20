Akinwole’s late shot gets Omaha past Purdue Fort Wayne 61-59

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Ayo Akinwole made a layup with 3.4 seconds left and Nebraska Omaha held off Purdue…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Ayo Akinwole made a layup with 3.4 seconds left and Nebraska Omaha held off Purdue Fort Wayne’s late surge for a 61-59 victory on Thursday night.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s Jarred Godfrey scored five points and Marcus DeBerry added a jumper as part of a 7-0 surge that tied the game 59-59 with 24 seconds to go before Akinwole hit the game winner.

KJ Robinson and JT Gibson scored 12 points apiece for Nebraska Omaha (14-14, 7-6 Summit League), which ended its four-game road losing streak. Matt Pile added four points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Akinwole finished with six points and three steals.

Godfrey had 18 points to lead the Mastodons (12-17, 5-9). Matt Holba added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Mavericks improve to 2-0 against the Mastodons for the season. Nebraska Omaha defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 75-71 on Jan. 25. Nebraska Omaha takes on Western Illinois on the road on Saturday. Purdue Fort Wayne faces Denver at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.