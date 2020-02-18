Air Force (10-16, 4-10) vs. Fresno State (9-17, 5-10) Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Air Force (10-16, 4-10) vs. Fresno State (9-17, 5-10)

Save Mart Center, Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Air Force seeks revenge on Fresno State after dropping the first matchup in Colorado Springs. The teams last played on Jan. 28, when the Bulldogs shot 43.1 percent from the field while holding Air Force to just 40.7 percent en route to the 79-68 victory.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. . For Air Force, Lavelle Scottie, Ryan Swan, Caleb Morris and Sid Tomes have collectively accounted for 58 percent of all Air Force scoring, including 62 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.LOVE FOR LAVELLE: Scottie has connected on 34.3 percent of the 67 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 5 over his last three games. He’s also made 67.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Air Force is 0-9 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 10-7 when scoring at least 68.

STREAK STATS: Air Force has lost its last six road games, scoring 62.7 points, while allowing 79.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Fresno State has made 9.1 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among MWC teams.

