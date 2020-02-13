ACU looks to sweep Texas A&M-CC

Abilene Christian (14-10, 9-4) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10-15, 6-8) American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST…

Abilene Christian (14-10, 9-4) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (10-15, 6-8)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian goes for the season sweep over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi after winning the previous matchup in Abilene. The teams last played each other on Jan. 11, when the Wildcats forced 25 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi turnovers and turned the ball over just 14 times on their way to a 68-56 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi’s Myles Smith has averaged 13.3 points and 4.7 rebounds while Jashawn Talton-Thomas has put up 10.5 points and 5.9 rebounds. For the Wildcats, Payten Ricks has averaged 13.9 points and 2.3 steals while Joe Pleasant has put up 11.5 points and 4.3 rebounds.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 37.6 percent of the 178 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 14 for 31 over his last three games. He’s also converted 85.4 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Wildcats are 0-7 when they allow at least 72 points and 14-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Islanders are 0-7 when allowing 73 or more points and 10-8 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Abilene Christian is a perfect 11-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.8 percent or less. The Wildcats are 3-10 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Abilene Christian defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.6 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Wildcats second among Division I teams. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has turned the ball over on 25.7 percent of its possessions (ranking the Islanders 352nd, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.