ACU looks to extend streak vs SHSU

Sam Houston State (18-10, 11-6) vs. Abilene Christian (17-10, 12-4)

Moody Coliseum, Abilene, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian looks for its sixth straight conference win against Sam Houston State. Abilene Christian’s last Southland loss came against the Northwestern State Demons 73-69 on Feb. 5. Sam Houston State beat Houston Baptist by four at home in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Sam Houston State has relied heavily on its seniors. Kai Mitchell, Chad Bowie, RJ Smith and Dainan Swoope have collectively accounted for 48 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Bearkats points over the team’s last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Mitchell has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Sam Houston State field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Abilene Christian is 0-5 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. Sam Houston State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 65 or fewer points.

PERFECT WHEN: The Wildcats are 11-0 when holding opponents to 41.8 percent or worse from the field, and 6-10 when opponents shoot better than that. The Bearkats are 8-0 when they hold opponents to 65 points or fewer and 10-10 whenever opponents exceed 65 points.

STIFLING STATE: Sam Houston State has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 24.7 percent of all possessions this year, the 10th-highest rate among all Division I teams. The Bearkats have forced conference opponents into turnovers on 25 percent of all possessions.

