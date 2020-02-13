Georgetown looks for road win vs No. 19 Butler

Georgetown (14-10, 4-7) vs. No. 19 Butler (19-6, 7-5) Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown looks…

Georgetown (14-10, 4-7) vs. No. 19 Butler (19-6, 7-5)

Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown looks for its third straight win over No. 19 Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Butler’s last win at home against the Hoyas came on Feb. 2, 2016.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Both of these teams have leaned heavily on their seniors this year. Kamar Baldwin, Sean McDermott and Bryce Nze have collectively accounted for 55 percent of Butler’s scoring this season and 61 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Georgetown, Omer Yurtseven, Jagan Mosely and Terrell Allen have combined to score 41 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Hoyas points over their last five.BRILLIANT BALDWIN: Baldwin has connected on 31.8 percent of the 110 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 16 over the last three games. He’s also converted 84.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgetown is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 71 points and 14-2 when scoring at least 71.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Hoyas have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulldogs. Butler has an assist on 33 of 78 field goals (42.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Georgetown has assists on 49 of 75 field goals (65.3 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The sturdy Butler defense has held opponents to 61.2 points per game, the 14th-lowest mark in Division I. Georgetown has allowed an average of 73.2 points through 24 games (ranking the Hoyas 244th).

