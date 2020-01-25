Youngstown State needs overtime to hold off Green Bay, 98-94

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Devin Morgan knocked down a career-high six 3-pointers and Darius Quisenberry scored the final six points…

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Devin Morgan knocked down a career-high six 3-pointers and Darius Quisenberry scored the final six points in overtime to help Youngstown State hold off Wisconsin-Green Bay, 98-94 on Saturday afternoon.

Morgan hit his sixth trey from the corner to put the Penguins up, 92-89 with :50 left, but Green Bay knotted the score on a 3 by JayQuan McCloud. Quisenberry gave Youngstown State the lead for good with a layin with :11 remaining, then added four straight made free throws to seal the victory.

Morgan finished with a season-high 26 points off the bench for the Penguins (11-10, 4-4 Horizon League). Quisenberry was 6-for-6 from the line and finished with 24 points and eight rebounds. Michael Akuchie had 14 points and nine rebounds and Garrett Covington added another 13 points off the bench. Naz Bohannon contributed 12 points, dished eight assists and grabbed seven rebounds.

McCloud paced the Phoenix (10-12, 5-4) with 30 points. Cody Schwartz had 15 points and Kameron Hankerson chipped in 12.

