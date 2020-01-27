Wyoming looks to end streak vs Utah State

Utah State (16-6, 5-4) vs. Wyoming (5-16, 0-9) Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks…

Utah State (16-6, 5-4) vs. Wyoming (5-16, 0-9)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah State looks to extend Wyoming’s conference losing streak to 11 games. Wyoming’s last MWC win came against the New Mexico Lobos 88-81 on March 9, 2019. Utah State beat Colorado State by 16 at home on Saturday.

LEADING THE WAY: The versatile Hunter Maldonado has averaged 16.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and four assists to lead the way for the Cowboys. Complementing Maldonado is Jake Hendricks, who is putting up 10.3 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. The Aggies are led by Justin Bean, who is averaging a double-double with 13.2 points and 10.4 rebounds.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Cowboys have scored 61.1 points per game across nine conference games. That’s an improvement from the 57 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Maldonado has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 28 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Utah State is a perfect 14-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.9 percent or less. The Aggies are 2-6 when allowing the opposition to shoot any better than that.

COLD SPELLS: Utah State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 65.3 points and allowing 79 points during those contests. Wyoming has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 57 points while giving up 71.7.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah State is rated second among MWC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.1 percent. The Aggies have averaged 11.4 offensive boards per game.

