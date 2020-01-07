Wyoming faces tough test vs No. 7 San Diego St.

No. 7 San Diego State (15-0, 4-0) vs. Wyoming (5-11, 0-4) Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

No. 7 San Diego State (15-0, 4-0) vs. Wyoming (5-11, 0-4)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 San Diego State presents a tough challenge for Wyoming. Wyoming has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. San Diego State has moved up to No. 7 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Fresno State and Utah State last week.

TEAM LEADERS: Wyoming’s Hunter Maldonado has averaged 18.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while Jake Hendricks has put up 9.6 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Aztecs, Malachi Flynn has averaged 15.9 points and 5.1 assists while Matt Mitchell has put up 11.7 points and 4.6 rebounds.

MWC IMPROVEMENT: The Cowboys have scored 64.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 57 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Maldonado has had his hand in 47 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last five games. Maldonado has 35 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Wyoming is 0-6 this year when it allows 69 points or more and 5-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 69.

STREAK STATS: San Diego State has won its last four road games, scoring 74.5 points, while allowing 61.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Diego State defense has allowed only 56.8 points per game to opponents, which is the fifth-lowest figure in the country. The Wyoming offense has put up just 60.4 points through 16 games (ranked 288th among Division I teams).

