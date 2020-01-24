Woods, Portland St. visit N. Arizona

Portland State (10-11, 4-5) vs. Northern Arizona (9-7, 3-4) Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Portland State (10-11, 4-5) vs. Northern Arizona (9-7, 3-4)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Holland Woods and Portland State will go up against Cameron Shelton and Northern Arizona. The junior Woods has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.8 over his last five games. Shelton, a sophomore, is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Northern Arizona’s Shelton has averaged 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and four assists while Brooks DeBisschop has put up 10.9 points and 7.7 rebounds. For the Vikings, Woods has averaged 17.2 points and 5.4 assists while Alonzo Walker has put up 9.9 points and 6.1 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Lumberjacks have given up only 67.3 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 73.9 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.HOT HOLLAND: Woods has connected on 31.1 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 23 over his last five games. He’s also made 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Vikings have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona has an assist on 33 of 77 field goals (42.9 percent) across its previous three contests while Portland State has assists on 42 of 89 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Portland State is ranked first among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39 percent. The Vikings have averaged 15.5 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.