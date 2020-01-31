|Friday
1. South Carolina (20-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Tennessee, Sunday.
2. Baylor (18-1) at Texas. Next: vs. Kansas, Wednesday.
3. Oregon (18-2) did not play. Next: at Colorado, Saturday.
4. UConn (19-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 3 Oregon, Monday.
5. Louisville (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 Florida State, Thursday.
6. Stanford (18-2) at Washington. Next: at Washington State, Sunday.
7. N.C. State (20-1) did not play. Next: at Duke, Sunday.
8. UCLA (18-1) at No. 16 Arizona. Next: at No. 19 Arizona State, Sunday.
9. Mississippi State (19-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Monday.
10. Oregon State (17-4) did not play. Next: at Utah, Saturday. Next:
11. DePaul (19-2) vs. Creighton. Next: vs. Providence, Sunday.
12. Gonzaga (21-1) did not play. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.
13. Kentucky (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Florida, Sunday.
14. Florida State (17-4) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Saturday.
15. Texas A&M (18-3) did not play. Next: at LSU, Sunday.
16. Arizona (16-3) vs. No. 8 UCLA. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Sunday.
17. Maryland (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan State, Monday.
18. Iowa (18-3) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Sunday.
19. Arizona State (16-5) beat Southern Cal 76-75, 3OT. Next: vs. No. 8 UCLA, Sunday.
20. Indiana (17-5) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Monday.
21. South Dakota (20-2) did not play. Next: at Denver, Sunday.
22. Tennessee (17-4) did not play. Next: at No. 1 South Carolina, Sunday.
23. Northwestern (18-3) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Sunday.
24. Missouri State (16-3) vs. Bradley. Next: vs. Illinois State, Sunday.
25. Arkansas (17-4) did not play. Next: at Missouri, Sunday.
