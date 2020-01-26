The Associated Press

1. South Carolina (18-1) at Georgia. Next: at Mississippi, Thursday.

2. Baylor (17-1) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Tuesday.

3. UConn (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Thursday.

4. Oregon (16-2) at No. 7 Oregon State. Next: at Utah, Thursday.

5. Louisville (19-1) vs. Pittsburgh. Next: at Notre Dame, Thursday.

6. Stanford (17-2) vs. Utah. Next: at Washington, Friday.

7. Oregon State (16-3) vs. No. 4 Oregon. Next: at Colorado, Thursday.

8. N.C. State (18-1) vs. North Carolina. Next: at Clemson, Thursday.

9. Mississippi State (17-3) vs. Mississippi. Next: vs. Auburn, Thursday.

10. UCLA (17-1) vs. Washington State. Next: at No. 18 Arizona, Friday.

11. DePaul (18-2) vs. Georgetown. Next: vs. Creighton, Friday.

12. Kentucky (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Auburn, Monday.

13. Gonzaga (20-1) did not play. Next: vs. San Diego, Thursday.

14. Florida State (16-3) vs. Miami. Next: vs. Boston College, Thursday.

15. Texas A&M (16-3) vs. Missouri. Next: vs. Georgia, Thursday.

16. Arizona State (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Friday.

17. Indiana (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Monday.

18. Arizona (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 10 UCLA, Friday.

19. Iowa (16-3) vs. Michigan State. Next: at Penn State, Thursday.

20. Maryland (16-4) beat No. 22 Northwestern 70-61. Next: at Ohio State, Thursday.

21. Arkansas (15-4) vs. Florida. Next: at Alabama, Thursday.

22. Northwestern (17-3) lost No. 20 Maryland 70-61. Next: vs. Michigan, Thursday.

23. Tennessee (16-4) beat LSU 63-58. Next: at Vanderbilt, Thursday.

24. South Dakota (18-2) vs. Oral Roberts. Next: at Omaha, Wednesday.

25. West Virginia (13-4) at TCU. Next: vs. Iowa State, Sunday.

