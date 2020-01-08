WKU, UAB meet in conference play

Western Kentucky (9-5, 2-0) vs. UAB (9-6, 0-2) Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes…

Western Kentucky (9-5, 2-0) vs. UAB (9-6, 0-2)

Bartow Arena, Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CUSA foes meet as Western Kentucky matches up against UAB. Both teams last played this past Saturday. Western Kentucky got past Rice by seven at home, while UAB fell to Old Dominion on the road, 58-52.

SUPER SENIORS: Western Kentucky has relied heavily on its seniors. Carson Williams, Taveion Hollingsworth, Camron Justice and Jared Savage have combined to account for 62 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Hilltoppers points over the team’s last five games.TERRIFIC TYREEK: Tyreek Scott-Grayson has connected on 36.2 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 21 over the last five games. He’s also made 72.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Blazers are 6-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 3-6 when they fall shy of that mark. The Hilltoppers are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 69 points or fewer and 4-5 when opponents exceed 69 points.

FLOOR SPACING: Western Kentucky’s Charles Bassey has attempted 12 3-pointers and has connected on 16.7 percent of them.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The tough UAB defense has held opponents to 60.1 points per game, the 18th-lowest mark in Division I. Western Kentucky has allowed an average of 73 points through 14 games (ranking the Hilltoppers 227th).

