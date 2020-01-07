Wisconsin looks to extend streak vs Illinois

Illinois (10-5, 2-2) vs. Wisconsin (9-5, 2-1) Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin looks for…

Illinois (10-5, 2-2) vs. Wisconsin (9-5, 2-1)

Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin looks for its 14th straight win in the head-to-head series over Illinois. In its last 13 wins against the Fighting Illini, Wisconsin has won by an average of 14 points. Illinois’ last win in the series came on March 12, 2010, a 58-54 victory.

SQUAD LEADERS: Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers has averaged 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks while D’Mitrik Trice has put up 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Fighting Illini, Kofi Cockburn has averaged 15 points and 9.3 rebounds while Ayo Dosunmu has put up 15.1 points and 4.1 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Fighting Illini have given up just 58.5 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 67.5 per game they allowed against non-conference competition.NIFTY NATE: Reuvers has connected on 31.8 percent of the 44 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last five games. He’s also converted 80 percent of his foul shots this season.

THRIVING WITH THREES: Illinois is 5-0 when it makes seven or more 3-pointers and 5-5 when it falls short of that total. Wisconsin is 6-0 when it makes at least 10 from 3-point range and 3-5 on the year, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: Illinois’s Trent Frazier has attempted 75 3-pointers and connected on 34.7 percent of them, and is 6 for 21 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Illinois has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 39.3 percent, ranking the Fighting Illini third nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Wisconsin stands at just 26.3 percent (ranked 255th).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.