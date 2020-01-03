Winthrop, Campbell meet in conference play

Winthrop (7-7, 1-0) vs. Campbell (9-4, 0-1) John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Winthrop (7-7, 1-0) vs. Campbell (9-4, 0-1)

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center, Buies Creek, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Big South foes meet as Winthrop battles Campbell. Both teams last saw action this past Thursday. Winthrop easily beat Longwood by 24, while Campbell is coming off of a 67-65 loss to Gardner-Webb.

SUPER SENIORS: Winthrop’s Josh Ferguson, Chandler Vaudrin and Hunter Hale have collectively accounted for 40 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 48 percent of all Eagles points over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Ferguson has connected on 36.6 percent of the 82 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also made 55.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Winthrop is a perfect 5-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or less. The Eagles are 2-7 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

STREAK STATS: Winthrop has lost its last four road games, scoring 65.3 points, while allowing 73.5 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop is ranked second among Big South teams with an average of 79.1 points per game. The Eagles have averaged 89.7 points per game over their last three games.

