Wilson, Lewis lift James Madison over UNC Wilmington 64-60

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Dwight Wilson scored 11 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, Darius Banks grabbed a key late rebound and James Madison held off UNC Wilmington 64-60 on Thursday night.

Leading 63-60 with 6 seconds left, Banks got the rebound off of Khykeim Phillips’ missed free throw and was fouled. He made one of two from the line for the final score.

Matt Lewis scored 15 points and Deshon Parker added 13 for the Dukes (8-6, 1-2 Colonial Athletic Association), who led 31-20 at halftime. Banks finished with nine points.

Marten Linssen scored 19 points with 10 rebounds for his first career double-double for the Seahawks (5-11, 0-3), who have lost eight straight. Jaylen Sims scored 15 points with seven rebounds and Mike Okauru added 11 points. Phillips had seven points and five assists.

James Madison takes on College of Charleston on the road on Saturday. UNC Wilmington faces Towson at home on Saturday.

