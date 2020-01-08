Williams, Robert Morris host St. Francis

St. Francis (NY) (7-6, 1-0) vs. Robert Morris (6-9, 2-0) UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

St. Francis (NY) (7-6, 1-0) vs. Robert Morris (6-9, 2-0)

UPMC Events Center, Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Chauncey Hawkins and St. Francis (NY) will face Josh Williams and Robert Morris. The junior C. Hawkins has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.2 over his last five games. Josh Williams, a senior, is averaging 18.8 points over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Josh Williams, AJ Bramah and Yannis Mendy have combined to score 47 percent of all Robert Morris points this season and 51 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For St. Francis (NY), C. Hawkins, Deniz Celen, Unique McLean and Rob Higgins have collectively accounted for 67 percent of all St. Francis (NY) scoring, including 79 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.CLUTCH CHAUNCEY: C. Hawkins has connected on 28 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also converted 78.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Robert Morris is 0-7 this year when it scores 62 points or fewer and 6-2 when it scores at least 63.

UNBEATEN WHEN: St. Francis (NY) is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 70.8 percent of its free throws. The Terriers are 1-6 when they shoot below 70.8 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 72.8 possessions per game.

