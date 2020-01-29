William & Mary looks to sweep Northeastern

Northeastern (11-10, 5-4) vs. William & Mary (15-7, 7-2) Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern…

Northeastern (11-10, 5-4) vs. William & Mary (15-7, 7-2)

Kaplan Arena, Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern seeks revenge on William & Mary after dropping the first matchup in Boston. The teams last went at it on Jan. 4, when the Tribe shot 54.7 percent from the field while holding Northeastern to just 43.5 percent en route to a 66-64 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Northeastern has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jordan Roland, Bolden Brace, Tyson Walker and Maxime Boursiquot have combined to account for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 104 percent of all Huskies points over the team’s last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Tribe have allowed just 68.2 points per game to conference opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 72 per game they gave up in non-conference play.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: Roland has connected on 44 percent of the 159 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 25 of 48 over the last five games. He’s also made 89.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tribe have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Huskies. William & Mary has 42 assists on 77 field goals (54.5 percent) over its past three outings while Northeastern has assists on 35 of 85 field goals (41.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern as a collective unit has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among CAA teams.

