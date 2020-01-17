William & Mary looks to extend streak vs Drexel

William & Mary (14-5, 6-0) vs. Drexel (11-8, 4-2) John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

William & Mary (14-5, 6-0) vs. Drexel (11-8, 4-2)

John A Daskalakis Center, Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary looks for its seventh straight conference win against Drexel. William & Mary’s last CAA loss came against the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens 85-79 on March 10, 2019. Drexel is coming off a 63-41 home win over Elon in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: William & Mary’s Nathan Knight, Andy Van Vliet and Tyler Hamilton have combined to account for 52 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 51 percent of all Tribe points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Dragons have given up just 66.3 points per game across six conference games, an improvement from the 71.7 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Camren Wynter has been directly responsible for 48 percent of all Drexel field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 41 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: William & Mary is a perfect 12-0 when it holds an opponent to 73 points or fewer. The Tribe are 2-5 when opponents score more than 73.

TWO STREAKS: William & Mary has won its last four road games, scoring 76.3 points and allowing 66.5 points during those contests. Drexel has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 65 points while giving up 54.

DID YOU KNOW: Drexel is ranked first among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 31.9 percent. The Dragons have averaged 11.2 offensive boards per game.

