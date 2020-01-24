Webster, W. Illinois visit N. Dakota

Western Illinois (5-12, 2-5) vs. North Dakota (9-12, 3-4) Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Western Illinois (5-12, 2-5) vs. North Dakota (9-12, 3-4)

Betty Engelstad Sioux Center, Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kobe Webster and Western Illinois will take on Marlon Stewart and North Dakota. The junior Webster has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games. Stewart, a senior, is averaging 19.6 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: North Dakota’s Stewart, Kienan Walter and Billy Brown have collectively accounted for 45 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Fighting Hawks points over the last five games.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Fighting Hawks have scored 74 points per game across seven conference games. That’s an improvement from the 69 per game they put up against non-conference competition.

CREATING OFFENSE: Stewart has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all North Dakota field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 15 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: North Dakota is 0-11 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 9-1 when it scores at least 75.

PERFECT WHEN: North Dakota is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes 10 or more 3-pointers. The Fighting Hawks are 3-12 when the team hits fewer than 10 threes.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Illinois offense has recorded a turnover on only 15 percent of its possessions, which is the fifth-best rate in the nation. The North Dakota defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 15.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 347th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.