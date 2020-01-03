Weber State looks to extend streak vs N. Arizona

Weber State (5-8, 1-1) vs. Northern Arizona (6-5, 0-2) Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Weber…

Weber State (5-8, 1-1) vs. Northern Arizona (6-5, 0-2)

Walkup Skydome, Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Northern Arizona. Weber State has won by an average of 19 points in its last seven wins over the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona’s last win in the series came on Feb. 14, 2015, a 61-54 win.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Northern Arizona has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Weber State has depended on freshmen. Seniors Cameron Shelton, Ted McCree and Brooks DeBisschop have combined to score 41 percent of Northern Arizona’s points this season. On the other side, freshmen Cody John, Tim Fuller and KJ Cunningham have combined to account for 34 percent of the team’s scoring this year.

CREATING OFFENSE: Shelton has accounted for 42 percent of all Northern Arizona field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 27 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 69: Weber State is 0-7 when it allows at least 69 points and 5-1 when it holds opponents to less than 69.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Wildcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Lumberjacks. Northern Arizona has an assist on 40 of 75 field goals (53.3 percent) over its previous three outings while Weber State has assists on 43 of 80 field goals (53.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Weber State has scored 69 points and allowed 79.3 points over its last three games. Northern Arizona has averaged 68.7 points while allowing 72.3 over its last three.

