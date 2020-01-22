Weber State looks to extend streak vs Montana State

Montana State (9-9, 3-4) vs. Weber State (6-12, 2-5) Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Montana State (9-9, 3-4) vs. Weber State (6-12, 2-5)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Montana State. In its last 11 wins against the Bobcats, Weber State has won by an average of 10 points. Montana State’s last win in the series came on Jan. 24, 2013, a 79-74 victory.

LEADING THE WAY: Weber State’s Jerrick Harding has averaged 19.5 points while Cody John has put up 14.1 points. For the Bobcats, Harald Frey has averaged 17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and five assists while Amin Adamu has put up 11.6 points and 5.2 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Wildcats have scored 69 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 58.3 per game they recorded in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Frey has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Montana State field goals over the last three games. Frey has accounted for 21 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Bobcats are 0-6 when they allow at least 71 points and 9-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 71. The Wildcats are 0-10 when allowing 69 or more points and 6-2 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bobcats have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Wildcats. Weber State has 24 assists on 77 field goals (31.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Montana State has assists on 30 of 73 field goals (41.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Montana State has scored 63.4 points and allowed 68.6 points over its last five games. Weber State has averaged 67.4 points and given up 73.6 over its last five.

