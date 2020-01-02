WCU looks for road win vs The Citadel

Western Carolina (9-3, 1-0) vs. The Citadel (6-7, 0-2) McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Carolina (9-3, 1-0) vs. The Citadel (6-7, 0-2)

McAlister Field House, Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina looks for its seventh straight win over The Citadel at McAlister Field House. The Citadel’s last win at home against the Catamounts came on Feb. 18, 2010.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Kaelon Harris, Eddie Davis III and Tyson Batiste have combined to score 34 percent of The Citadel’s points this season. For Western Carolina, Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season, including 57 percent of all Catamounts points over their last five.MIGHTY MASON: Faulkner has connected on 37.7 percent of the 77 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 19 over his last three games. He’s also converted 76.5 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Bulldogs are 5-0 when they shoot at least 73.3 percent from the foul line and 1-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Catamounts are 7-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 43.9 percent or worse, and 2-3 when opponents exceed that percentage.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Catamounts. The Citadel has an assist on 45 of 79 field goals (57 percent) over its previous three matchups while Western Carolina has assists on 52 of 97 field goals (53.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Carolina offense has scored 81.2 points per game this season, ranking the Catamounts 22nd among Division I teams. The The Citadel defense has allowed 78.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 274th overall).

