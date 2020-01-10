Washington, Cal meet in conference play

Washington (11-5, 1-2) vs. Cal (7-8, 1-1) Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes meet…

Washington (11-5, 1-2) vs. Cal (7-8, 1-1)

Haas Pavilion, Berkeley, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pac-12 foes meet as Washington takes on Cal. Both teams last saw action on Thursday. Cal won at home over Washington State 73-66, while Washington came up short in a 61-55 game at Stanford.

LEADING THE WAY: Cal’s Matt Bradley has averaged 17.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while Grant Anticevich has put up 9.1 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Huskies, Isaiah Stewart has averaged 18.5 points and 8.8 rebounds while Jaden McDaniels has put up 13.6 points and 6.1 rebounds.MIGHTY MATT: Bradley has connected on 36.1 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 26 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Cal is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes six or more 3-pointers. The Golden Bears are 1-8 when the team hits fewer than six threes.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Huskies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Golden Bears. Cal has 21 assists on 64 field goals (32.8 percent) across its past three outings while Washington has assists on 26 of 66 field goals (39.4 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Washington has held opposing teams to 37 percent shooting from the field this year, the 10th-lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Huskies have held opposing shooters to 32.4 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.