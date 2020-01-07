Wake Forest faces tough test vs No. 10 Fla St.

No. 10 Florida State (13-2, 3-1) vs. Wake Forest (8-5, 1-2) Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday,…

No. 10 Florida State (13-2, 3-1) vs. Wake Forest (8-5, 1-2)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Florida State presents a tough challenge for Wake Forest. Wake Forest has won one of its two games against ranked opponents this season. Florida State is looking to extend its current six-game winning streak.

STEPPING UP: Brandon Childress has averaged 15.7 points and 4.6 assists to lead the way for the Demon Deacons. Complementing Childress is Olivier Sarr, who is putting up 11.5 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. The Seminoles are led by Trent Forrest, who is averaging 12.1 points and four assists.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Seminoles have given up just 59.8 points per game to Atlantic Coast opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 64.4 per game they allowed in non-conference play.TERRIFIC TRENT: Forrest has connected on 34.5 percent of the 29 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 10 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Deacs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Seminoles. Wake Forest has 41 assists on 73 field goals (56.2 percent) over its past three contests while Florida State has assists on 48 of 93 field goals (51.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Florida State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.6 percent of all possessions, the ninth-best rate in the country. Wake Forest has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17 percent through 13 games (ranking the Demon Deacons 323rd among Division I teams).

