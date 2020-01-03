Wagner looks for home win vs Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart (7-7, 0-1) vs. Wagner (4-8, 1-0) Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sacred Heart (7-7, 0-1) vs. Wagner (4-8, 1-0)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner looks for its fourth straight win over Sacred Heart at Spiro Sports Center. The last victory for the Pioneers at Wagner was a 67-58 win on Jan. 24, 2016.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Wagner’s Alex Morales has averaged 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists while Curtis Cobb III has put up 16.6 points. For the Pioneers, E.J. Anosike has averaged 15.3 points and 11.1 rebounds while Cameron Parker has put up 10.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 8.1 assists.ACCURATE ANOSIKE: Anosike has connected on 19.4 percent of the 31 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 13 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.3 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Seahawks are 0-5 when they score 64 points or fewer and 4-3 when they exceed 64 points. The Pioneers are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 72 points and 7-0 on the season, otherwise.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Seahawks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Pioneers. Wagner has 45 assists on 78 field goals (57.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Sacred Heart has assists on 26 of 79 field goals (32.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner has attempted the second-most free throws among all NEC teams. The Seahawks have averaged 20.4 free throws per game this season.

