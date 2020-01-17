Virginia looks to extend streak vs Ga. Tech

Virginia (11-5, 3-3) vs. Georgia Tech (8-9, 3-4) McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia looks for…

Virginia (11-5, 3-3) vs. Georgia Tech (8-9, 3-4)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Georgia Tech. Virginia has won by an average of 18 points in its last five wins over the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech’s last win in the series came on Jan. 9, 2016, a 68-64 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff have collectively scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Cavaliers scoring over the last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Yellow Jackets have scored 72.6 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 64.7 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kihei Clark has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 19 field goals and 36 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-6 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 8-3 when it scores at least 64.

PERFECT WHEN: Georgia Tech is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Yellow Jackets are 3-9 when opponents score more than 60 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Virginia defense has allowed only 49 points per game to opponents, which is the lowest figure in the country. The Georgia Tech offense has put up just 67.9 points through 17 games (ranked 241st among Division I teams).

