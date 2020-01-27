Virginia faces tough test vs No. 5 Fla St.

No. 5 Florida State (17-2, 7-1) vs. Virginia (13-6, 5-4) John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

No. 5 Florida State (17-2, 7-1) vs. Virginia (13-6, 5-4)

John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Florida State presents a tough challenge for Virginia. Virginia has won one of its two games against ranked opponents this season. Florida State remains unbeaten against ACC opponents this season.

SAVVY SENIORS: Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key and Jay Huff have combined to score 54 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Cavaliers scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Kihei Clark has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Virginia field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 18 field goals and 33 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Virginia is a perfect 7-0 when it scores at least 60 points. The Cavaliers are 6-6 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK SCORING: Florida State has won its last three road games, scoring 79.7 points, while allowing 70.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 26.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Seminoles sixth among Division I teams. The Virginia offense has turned the ball over on 20.6 percent of its possessions (ranking the Cavaliers 266th, nationally).

___

___

