Vermont looks to extend streak vs Stony Brook

Stony Brook (10-6, 1-0) vs. Vermont (10-5, 0-0) Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Stony Brook (10-6, 1-0) vs. Vermont (10-5, 0-0)

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Stony Brook. In its last seven wins against the Seawolves, Vermont has won by an average of 13 points. Stony Brook’s last win in the series came on March 12, 2016, an 80-74 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Vermont’s Anthony Lamb has averaged 17 points and 7.8 rebounds while Stef Smith has put up 14.7 points. For the Seawolves, Elijah Olaniyi has averaged 18.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while Makale Foreman has put up 14.8 points.EXCELLENT ELIJAH: Olaniyi has connected on 37.5 percent of the 88 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also converted 72 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Stony Brook is a perfect 5-0 when it turns the ball over 14 times or fewer. The Seawolves are 5-6 when they record more than 14 turnovers. Vermont has created 12.6 turnovers per game this year and 13 per game over its last three.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Seawolves have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Catamounts. Vermont has 41 assists on 85 field goals (48.2 percent) across its past three matchups while Stony Brook has assists on 40 of 79 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: Vermont has held opposing teams to 36.6 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams. Over their last five games, the Catamounts have held opposing shooters to 35.8 percent.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.