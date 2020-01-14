Vermont looks to extend streak vs Binghamton

Vermont (11-6, 1-1) vs. Binghamton (7-9, 1-2) Events Center, Vestal, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks…

Vermont (11-6, 1-1) vs. Binghamton (7-9, 1-2)

Events Center, Vestal, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont looks for its 10th straight win in the head-to-head series over Binghamton. Vermont has won by an average of 18 points in its last nine wins over the Bearcats. Binghamton’s last win in the series came on Feb. 18, 2015, a 57-55 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Vermont’s Anthony Lamb, Stef Smith and Everett Duncan have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 71 percent of all Catamounts points over the last five games.ACCURATE ANTHONY: Lamb has connected on 26 percent of the 104 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Binghamton is 0-9 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 7-0 when it scores at least 75.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Catamounts have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bearcats. Binghamton has an assist on 25 of 72 field goals (34.7 percent) over its past three matchups while Vermont has assists on 36 of 76 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Vermont defense has held opponents to just 59.7 points per game, the 15th-lowest in Division I. Binghamton has given up an average of 76.1 points through 16 games (ranked 276th, nationally).

