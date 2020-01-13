VCU faces tough test vs No. 13 Dayton

VCU (12-4, 2-1) vs. No. 13 Dayton (14-2, 3-0) University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

VCU (12-4, 2-1) vs. No. 13 Dayton (14-2, 3-0)

University of Dayton Arena, Dayton, Ohio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Dayton presents a tough challenge for VCU. VCU has won one of its two games against ranked teams this season. Dayton has moved up to No. 13 in the latest AP rankings following a win over UMass last week.

SUPER SENIORS: VCU has benefited heavily from its seniors. Marcus Santos-Silva, De’Riante Jenkins, Marcus Evans, Mike’L Simms and Issac Vann have combined to account for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 70 percent of all Rams points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Rams have allowed only 56.7 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 61.9 per game they gave up over 13 non-conference games.TERRIFIC TOPPIN: Obi Toppin has connected on 33.3 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 69.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Dayton has won its last nine home games, scoring an average of 84.8 points while giving up 61.7.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Rams have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Flyers. Dayton has 56 assists on 94 field goals (59.6 percent) over its previous three outings while VCU has assists on 42 of 68 field goals (61.8 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: VCU has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 26.7 percent of all possessions this year, the eighth-highest rate among all Division I teams.

