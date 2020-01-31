Vandy looks to end streak vs Florida

Florida (12-8, 4-3) vs. Vanderbilt (8-12, 0-7) Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida looks to…

Florida (12-8, 4-3) vs. Vanderbilt (8-12, 0-7)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida looks to extend Vanderbilt’s conference losing streak to 28 games. Vanderbilt’s last SEC win came against the Mississippi Rebels 82-69 on March 3, 2018. Florida came up short in a 78-71 game at home to Mississippi State on Tuesday.

STEPPING UP: Vanderbilt’s Saben Lee has averaged 16.2 points and 4.6 assists while Aaron Nesmith has put up 16.1 points. For the Gators, Kerry Blackshear Jr. has averaged 14.4 points and 8.4 rebounds while Keyontae Johnson has put up 13 points and 6.6 rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP A NOTCH: The Gators have scored 75.9 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 70.1 per game they managed against non-conference opponents.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Andrew Nembhard has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Florida field goals over the last three games. Nembhard has accounted for 17 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Gators are 0-5 when they score 62 points or fewer and 12-3 when they exceed 62 points. The Commodores are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 70 points and 8-3 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Vanderbilt has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 59.5 points while giving up 76.

DID YOU KNOW: Vanderbilt has made 8.4 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is second-best among SEC teams. The Commodores have made only 6.8 3-pointers per game over their eight-game losing skid, however.

