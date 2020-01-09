Vandy looks to end streak vs A&M

Texas A&M (7-6, 1-1) vs. Vanderbilt (8-6, 0-1) Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M…

Texas A&M (7-6, 1-1) vs. Vanderbilt (8-6, 0-1)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M looks to extend Vanderbilt’s conference losing streak to 22 games. Vanderbilt’s last SEC win came against the Mississippi Rebels 82-69 on March 3, 2018. Texas A&M got past Mississippi by 10 at home on Tuesday.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Texas A&M has leaned on senior leadership while Vanderbilt has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Aggies, seniors Josh Nebo, Savion Flagg and Wendell Mitchell have scored 51 percent of the team’s points this season, including 63 percent of all Aggies points over their last five. On the other hand, freshmen Aaron Nesmith, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Dylan Disu have combined to score 50 percent of Vanderbilt’s points this season, including 55 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.ACCURATE AARON: Nesmith has connected on 52.2 percent of the 115 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 23 of 39 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Aggies have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Commodores. Vanderbilt has 36 assists on 76 field goals (47.4 percent) across its past three matchups while Texas A&M has assists on 30 of 62 field goals (48.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Texas A&M defense has held opponents to just 60.4 points per game, the 22nd-lowest in Division I. Vanderbilt has allowed an average of 73.4 points through 14 games (ranked 238th, nationally).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.