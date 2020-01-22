Valpo, Missouri St. meet in conference play

Valparaiso (10-9, 3-3) vs. Missouri State (9-10, 3-3) JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State…

Valparaiso (10-9, 3-3) vs. Missouri State (9-10, 3-3)

JQH Arena, Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State plays host to Valparaiso in a MVC matchup. Both squads earned victories this past Saturday. Missouri State earned a 68-58 win at Evansville, while Valparaiso got an 86-77 win at home against Indiana State.

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Valparaiso has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Missouri State has depended on freshmen. For the Crusaders, seniors Javon Freeman-Liberty, John Kiser and Eron Gordon have combined to score 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 50 percent of all Crusaders points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen .JUMPING FOR JAVON: Freeman-Liberty has connected on 32.3 percent of the 127 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 38 over the last five games. He’s also made 74.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 73: Missouri State is 0-6 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 9-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.

WINNING WHEN: Missouri State is a perfect 5-0 when the team records eight or more steals. The Bears are 4-10 when they steal the ball fewer than eight times.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso is ranked second among MVC teams with an average of 74.5 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.