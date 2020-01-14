UTSA looks to extend streak vs UTEP

UTSA (8-9, 2-2) vs. UTEP (10-7, 1-3) Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA…

UTSA (8-9, 2-2) vs. UTEP (10-7, 1-3)

Don Haskins Center, El Paso, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over UTEP. UTSA has won by an average of 8 points in its last five wins over the Miners. UTEP’s last win in the series came on Jan. 21, 2017, a 59-39 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: UTEP’s Bryson Williams has averaged 18.4 points and 6.8 rebounds while Souley Boum has put up 11.3 points. For the Roadrunners, Jhivvan Jackson has averaged 25.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while Keaton Wallace has put up 16.6 points and 4.8 rebounds.

CUSA IMPROVEMENT: The Roadrunners have scored 64 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 72.3 per game they put up over 10 non-conference games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jackson has made or assisted on 48 percent of all UTSA field goals over the last three games. Jackson has accounted for 29 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: UTSA is 0-8 when it allows at least 75 points and 8-1 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Miners are 6-0 when they score at least 71 points and 4-7 when they fall shy of that total. The Roadrunners are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 71 points or fewer and 1-9 whenever opponents exceed 71 points.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA is ranked second among CUSA teams with an average of 78 points per game. The Roadrunners have averaged 83 points per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.