UTRGV, California Baptist start conference play

Texas Rio Grande Valley (4-9, 0-0) vs. California Baptist (9-4, 0-0) CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST…

CBU Events Center, Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Rio Grande Valley and California Baptist meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Texas Rio Grande Valley finished with nine wins and seven losses, while California Baptist won seven games and lost nine.

SUPER SENIORS: California Baptist has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ferron Flavors Jr., De’jon Davis, Brandon Boyd and Zach Pirog have combined to account for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 54 percent of all Lancers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Milan Acquaah has made or assisted on 47 percent of all California Baptist field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 38 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Rio Grande Valley is 0-8 when scoring fewer than 72 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 72.

PERFECT WHEN: California Baptist is a perfect 5-0 when the team records at least 12 offensive rebounds. The Lancers are 4-4 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas Rio Grande Valley defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 25.8 percent of all possessions, the 16th-best rate in the nation. California Baptist has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16 percent through 13 games (ranking the Lancers 342nd among Division I teams).

