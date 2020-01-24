UTM looks for road win vs SIUE

UT Martin (5-13, 1-6) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (5-15, 2-5) Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin (5-13, 1-6) vs. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (5-15, 2-5)

Sam M. Vadalabene Center, Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin looks for its fourth straight win over Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville’s last win at home against the Skyhawks came on Feb. 21, 2015.

FAB FRESHMEN: UT Martin has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Parker Stewart, Quintin Dove, Miles Thomas and Eman Sertovic have collectively accounted for 63 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 67 percent of all Skyhawks points over the team’s last five games.

STEPPING IT UP: The Cougars have scored 73 points per game across seven conference games, an improvement from the 61.5 per game they recorded against non-conference opponents.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Stewart has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all UT Martin field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 20 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Skyhawks are 0-9 when they score 75 points or fewer and 5-4 when they exceed 75 points. The Cougars are 0-12 when allowing 71 or more points and 5-3 when holding opponents below 71.

COLD SPELL: UT Martin has lost its last seven road games, scoring 71.1 points, while allowing 90.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: UT Martin has scored 78.2 points while allowing 86 points over its last five games. Southern Illinois-Edwardsville has managed 71.6 points and given up 72.4 over its last five.

