Utah Valley looks to extend streak vs UTRGV

Texas Rio Grande Valley (6-11, 2-2) vs. Utah Valley (7-12, 1-3) UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Texas Rio Grande Valley (6-11, 2-2) vs. Utah Valley (7-12, 1-3)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley looks for its 15th straight win in the head-to-head series over Texas Rio Grande Valley. In its last 14 wins against the Vaqueros, Utah Valley has won by an average of 16 points. Texas Rio Grande Valley’s last win in the series came on Jan. 19, 2013, a 62-60 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Vaqueros are led by Javon Levi and Jordan Jackson. Levi has averaged 10.6 points, 8.3 assists and 2.3 steals while Jackson has recorded 15.3 points per game. The Wolverines have been led by Isaiah White and TJ Washington. White has averaged 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds while Washington has put up 12.6 points per contest.

RAMPING IT UP: The Vaqueros have scored 73.5 points per game against WAC opponents thus far, an improvement from the 65.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Levi has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Texas Rio Grande Valley field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for nine field goals and 30 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Wolverines are 0-6 when they allow at least 74 points and 7-6 when they hold opponents to anything under 74 points. The Vaqueros are 0-10 when they score 74 points or fewer and 6-1 when they exceed 74.

STREAK STATS: Texas Rio Grande Valley has lost its last eight road games, scoring 65.4 points, while allowing 80 per game.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Texas Rio Grande Valley has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 25.4 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all WAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.