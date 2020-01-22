Utah Valley, CSUB meet in conference play

Utah Valley (8-12, 2-3) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (9-10, 3-1) Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Valley (8-12, 2-3) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (9-10, 3-1)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley pays visit to Cal State Bakersfield in a WAC matchup. Both teams earned victories this past weekend. Cal State Bakersfield earned a 72-54 road win over Chicago State on Sunday, while Utah Valley won 72-70 at home against Texas Rio Grande Valley on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Utah Valley has benefited heavily from its seniors. TJ Washington, Isaiah White, Brandon Averette, Casdon Jardine and Trey Woodbury have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 63 percent of all Wolverines points over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Roadrunners have scored 72.5 points per game and allowed 65.8 points per game across four conference games. Those are both solid improvements over the 67.2 points scored and 73.8 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TJ: Washington has connected on 28.3 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Wolverines are 0-6 when they allow at least 74 points and 8-6 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Roadrunners are 0-8 when allowing 73 or more points and 9-2 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Cal State Bakersfield is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes seven or more 3-pointers. The Roadrunners are 3-10 when the team hits fewer than seven threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 38.4 percent this year. That figure is ranked fifth in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Utah Valley stands at just 25.2 percent (ranked 274th).

