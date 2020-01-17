Utah looks for road win vs ASU

Utah (10-6, 1-3) vs. Arizona State (10-7, 1-4) Wells-Fargo Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks…

Utah (10-6, 1-3) vs. Arizona State (10-7, 1-4)

Wells-Fargo Arena, Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks for its fourth straight win over Arizona State at Wells-Fargo Arena. Arizona State’s last win at home against the Runnin’ Utes came on Jan. 23, 2014.

SQUAD LEADERS: Arizona State’s Remy Martin has averaged 19.5 points and 4.1 assists while Romello White has put up 10.4 points and 9.1 rebounds. For the Runnin’ Utes, Timmy Allen has averaged 19.9 points and 7.4 rebounds while Both Gach has put up 11.8 points.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Martin has either made or assisted on 55 percent of all Arizona State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Arizona State is 0-5 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 10-2 when it scores at least 62.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Sun Devils are 6-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 4-7 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Runnin’ Utes are 8-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.9 percent or worse, and 2-6 when opponents exceed that percentage.

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona State is rated first in the Pac-12 with an average of 73.5 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.